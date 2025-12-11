Iceland to boycott 2026 Eurovision in protest of go-ahead for Israel

COPENHAGEN: Iceland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, the country’s public broadcaster RUV said on Wednesday, after organiser the European Broadcasting Union last week cleared Israel’s participation.

The decision to allow Israel to take part in the next Eurovision, which will be held in Vienna in May, earlier prompted Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia to withdraw in protest, citing Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war.

“It is clear from the public debate in this country and the reaction to the EBU’s decision last week that there will be neither joy nor peace regarding RUV’s participation,” the broadcaster’s Director General Stefan Eiriksson said in a statement.

Iceland was among the countries that had requested a vote last week on Israel’s participation. But the European Broadcasting Union, or EBU, decided not to call a vote on Israel’s participation, saying it had instead passed new rules aimed at discouraging governments from influencing the contest.

Iceland has never won the song contest but came second in 1999 and 2009. The Eurovision Song Contest dates back to 1956 and reaches around 160 million viewers, according to the EBU.

Earlier, Germany will choose its entry for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest on February 28. The event, titled Eurovision Song Contest, Das Deutsche Finale 2026, will air at 20:15 CET on Das Erste, as announced by ARD.

While the exact selection format remains under wraps, SWR has confirmed that the process will start with songwriting camps to shortlist potential songs and artists. This will be followed by evaluations from music industry experts, an international jury, and audience jurors to select the finalists.

Tina Sikorski has been appointed as the new Head of Delegation for Germany, with SWR assuming responsibility for the Eurovision Song Contest from NDR. She expressed excitement about the event, stating, “Music is a language we all understand.

For 70 years, the ESC has shown us how powerful and magical this connection can be. I am delighted that we are continuing this musical spark with ARD. The German ESC final will showcase fantastic performances and help us find the perfect act to represent Germany”.

Further details regarding the German selection will be announced in January. The selection is being organised by SWR in collaboration with BR and HR.

Germany was represented by Abor & Tynna at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with their song “Baller,” finishing in 15th place with a total of 151 points.