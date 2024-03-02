FIR registered over harassment of woman in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazar

LAHORE: The Lahore police have lodged a first information report (FIR) of Feb 25 incident of harassment of a woman wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy print in Ichhra Bazar here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A charged mob gathered outside a shop in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazar after someone alleged that a woman’s shirt had Quranic verses printed on it. The woman, who was accompanied by her husband, sought refuge in a nearby shop.

As per eyewitnesses, most of the people in the mob were either customers, visitors or passersby. The garment traders – who gave shelter to the woman – were aware of the calligraphy print being available in the market. But despite the traders’ explanation, the angry mob insisted on a “blasphemy” charge.

The woman’s dress had the word “Halwa” printed in Arabic letters on it, meaning “beautiful or sweet” in Arabic.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Punjab Police — led by ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi — arrived at the scene and took the woman into their custody, saving her from the charged crowd.

A video clip showed the girl hiding in a shop and shivering with fear. In a video shared by the Punjab police on X, the ASP could be seen rescuing the woman from the bazaar while a mob hurled abuses in the background.

Meanwhile, the police – in a statement – said the Ichhra police lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects, including those who raised religious slogans, threatening the life of the woman.

The police said they sealed the FIR following its registration, adding that the case has been referred to the investigation wing of Lahore police for taking further action as per the law.

Read More: Saudi Arabia invites ASP Shehrbano for royal visit

Gulberg Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi was being hailed as a hero after she saved the young woman wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy printed on it.

Earlier, ASP Shehrbano visited General Headquarters to meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

General Munir recognized the significant contributions of Pakistani women across various spheres of life. “Since independence, Pakistani women have showcased their talent, perseverance, and dedication, both domestically and internationally.”

The inspector general of police (IGP) has recommended Syeda Sheharbano Naqvi for the Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal (QPM).