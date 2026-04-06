Rules of war must be respected in words and action, ICRC president says

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, on Monday urged governments to ​respect the rules of war in word and ‌deed after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric against Iran by threatening to rain down “hell” on Tehran.

“States must ​respect and ensure respect for the rules of ​war in both what they say and what ⁠they do,” Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement. “The ​world cannot succumb to a political culture that prioritises ​death over life.”

She also said deliberate threats, in rhetoric or action, against essential civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities must not become ​the new norm in warfare.

The ICRC statement referred ​to hostilities in the Middle East but did not name any ‌governments.

Power ⁠plants, water systems, hospitals, roads, bridges, homes, schools and universities have all come under fire in a conflict that began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran at the ​end of February ​and has ⁠led Iran to hit targets across the region.

In his latest ultimatum to Iran, ​Trump has threatened to hit Iranian power plants ​and bridges ⁠unless it makes a deal by the end of Tuesday that would allow traffic to start moving through ⁠the ​Strait of Hormuz, a vital ​route for energy supplies.

Israel on Monday struck Iran’s largest petrochemical complex, Israel’s defence ​minister said.