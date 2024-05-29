Efforts being made to keep PTI founder in jail, says Hasan after Iddat ruling delay

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday lamented the delay in the ruling on iddat case against former premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi, saying that efforts were being made to keep the PTI founder in jail, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that un-Islamic Nikkah case against Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi was a result of ‘political vendetta’, noting that delaying tactics were being used to prolong the proceedings.

He also castigated Khawer Maneka – former husband of Bushra Bibi – for using ‘abusive language’ against the former premier, saying that Maneka’s actions during the hearing were “unbecoming and unacceptable”.

Hasan also claimed that the PTI founder was being targeted through false cases and efforts were being made to keep him behind bars. He expressed concern that fourth case related to Toshakhana may be filed against the PTI founder in the future.

The PTI leader demanded that the constitution and law be upheld in the country and that Imran Khan be released from jail. He claimed that if the PTI founder is released, the “sun of power” of the current rulers will set.

Raoof Hasan said the PTI has been witnessing “murder of justice” for the last two years and expressed fears that the former prime minister would have to spend more time in jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has been behind bars since August last year after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad district and sessions court did not announce its already reserved verdict in the iddat case against former premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi while the complainant was assaulted outside the court.

The court had reserved the verdict last week on appeals filed by the PTI founder and his wife against their conviction.

While the verdict was expected to be pronounced today, District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand sought transfer of the case and would not be announcing the judgment.

A video broadcast on television showed Khawar Maneka walking outside court as men, who appeared to be lawyers, shoved him. He can be seen falling as people pull the attackers off of him.

As per details, women hurled bottles at Khawar Maneka after his allegedly derogatory remarks during the case hearing.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.