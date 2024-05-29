Khawar Maneka ‘attacked’ by lawyers’ outside court

ISLAMABAD: Khawar Maneka — Bushra Bibi’s former husband, was attacked by lawyers outside court, where Judge Shahrukh Arjumand is hearing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s plea against Nikah Case conviction, ARY News reported.

As per details, women hurled bottles at Khawar Maneka after his allegedly derogatory remarks during the case hearing.

Nikah case conviction

An Islamabad court sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail each in a case related to their marriage during the latter’s Iddat period.

Senior civil judge Qudratullah announced the reserved verdict on the complaint filed by Bushra’s former husband Khawar Maneka in a makeshift court at Adiala jail. The court also imposed Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Read More: PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi react to Conviction in Nikah Case

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.