IDEAS 2024 to kick off tomorrow in Karachi

The event aims to showcase Pakistan's advanced and conventional defense capabilities while fostering international collaborations. Highlighting the strategic importance of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the exhibition seeks to solidify Pakistan's defense industry on the global stage. The exhibition will feature a comprehensive display of cutting-edge defense equipment, including weaponry, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, and advanced drone systems. In addition, innovations in missile technology, cyber defense, satellite systems, and electronic warfare will underline Pakistan's growing technological prowess in defense production.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will kick off from November 19 to 22 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS. The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.

The inaugural launch of IDEAS occurred in 2000 and was a vehicle to promote Pakistan’s domestic arms manufacturing businesses whilst providing a stage for international vendors to offer solutions to the requirements of the tri-services of Pakistan.

The event, having always been scheduled for the Karachi Expo Centre, in its first year attracted forty-five delegations from foreign countries.