If Bajwa was super king, you were super corrupt: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over ‘double standards’, saying that the former premier was ‘super corrupt’ if former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa was ‘super king’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister claimed that the incumbent rulers defended their cases by visiting courts regularly while Imran Khan was not answerable to court in Billion Tree Tsunami, Toshakhana and other corruption cases.

Marriyum Aurangzeb lambasted the PTI chairman for making ‘bogus cases’ against his political opponents, saying that cases like Israr Saeed were exposing Imran’s reality every passing day.

“[LDA Chief Engineer] Israr Saeed has submitted an affidavit in the court revealing the agenda of fake cases against [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif by PTI government,” she added.

The statement came after Israr Saeed, a witness in Ashiyana Housing Scheme Scam, turned hostile before the court, saying that “he was forced to testify in the case and was made witness forcefully,”.

Talking to media today, the federal minister further said that former premier’s aide Shehzad Akbar and his team was hired for registering ‘bogus cases’ against Shehbaz Sharif during PTI government.

She stated that PML-N leaders and many others including Faryal Tarlpur were arrested in different ‘bogus cases’. “PM Shehbaz Sharif spent 2490 days in jail and suffered a lot,” she pointed out

“Why don’t you [Imran Khan] appear before the courts? There are many cases pending before the courts but you are not filing replies. We all faced the cases and underwent jails,” said the minister.

Lambasting the ‘double standards’, Marriyum said that the former prime minister used to praise Gen Bajwa but later “took a U-turn’ and called him ‘super king’. “If Gen Bajwa was the super king, you were super corrupt,” she told Imran Khan.

Earlier on February 12, PTI chief Imran Khan said that former chief of army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted to toppling his government.

He said that he was surprised over the former army chief’s confessions to toppling his government. Khan said that ex-COAS Bajwa was a ‘super king’ for having ‘superior powers’ and he was not answerable to anyone.

The former premier alleged that Bajwa was also controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but the then premier was bearing all kinds of criticism.

