Ex-COAS Bajwa admitted to topple PTI govt: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said Sunday that former chief of army staff (COAS) General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted to toppling his government, ARY News reported.

In his address from Zaman Park via video link, Imran Khan said that the current rulers are using all tactics to stop him from coming into power again. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif set a condition to jail him after declaring him disqualified.

He said that he was surprised over the former army chief’s confessions to toppling his government. Khan said that ex-COAS Bajwa was a ‘super king’ for having ‘superior powers’ and he was not answerable to anyone.

The former premier alleged that Bajwa was also controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but the then premier was bearing all kinds of criticism.

He strongly reacted to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz’s remarks against the judiciary saying that the ruling politicians are against the independent judiciary.

He asked the nation to be prepared to foil the pressure tactics of the incumbent government and their bid to create hurdles for the rule of law.

Khan said that the attack on a Supreme Court (SC) had been carried out in a democratic tenure but not in martial law. “They had attacked Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and traded the consciences of judges.”

The former premier criticised Nawaz Sharif for fleeing from elections after giving a narrative of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’. He added that the rulers are putting the country at stake just for their own interests.

Imran Khan said that the whole nation is looking toward the judiciary to protect the Constitution as the court is the centre of hope for the whole nation.

He said that the nation reaches a decisive phase. He added that the country will be put on the path of disaster if the wrong decisions are taken.

The PTI chief said that they have completed preparations for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ and he will soon make an announcement for the date of commencement to fill the jail movement.

