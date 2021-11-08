If TLP politics is restored, why isn’t MQM-P’s? Asks Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Monday during the Parliamentary Committee meeting on National Security that if Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) can be restored to exercise its political rights, then his party should also be allowed to reopen its offices across Karachi, ARY News reported quoting sources.

If you can de-proscribe TLP then what’s wrong with allowing MQM-P the status of a filly restored political party with the right to open its offices and conduct political activities? Asked Siddiqui during the parliamentary huddle today.

We demand our workers to be released and our offices to be allowed operations, said MQM-P during the in-camera session where Prime Minister Imran Khan was not present to chair it, sources told ARY News.

According to the sources familiar with the developments, the treasury lawmaker, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, asked whether the bigger terrorism is to assassinate law enforcement agency personnel or to only applaud during a sit in? Referring to the event that eventually led to the proscription of MQM years back.

In-camera session of Parliamentary Committee on national security underway

It’s pertinent to note that a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has concluded today after going on for five hours.

The committee comprising members of the National Assembly and Senate members will be briefed by top military brass about the country’s overall affairs of national security.

The meeting is being chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter Services-Public Relations (DG-ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed, Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, federal ministers are in attendance in the meeting.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!