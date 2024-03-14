WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed clashes with Jason Roy in PSL 2024 match

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Committee has fined Multan Sultan’s player Iftikhar Ahmed for a heated altercation with Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy.

The incident took place in the 3rd over of the Quetta Gladiators’ run-chase when Jason Roy was trapped with LBW by Multan Sultans’ pacer David Willey. In a viral video, Roy can be seen walking towards his batting partner Saud Shakeel to discuss whether to take DRS after he was given out by the umpire.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed said something to the English batter while joining the team’s wicket celebration. Jason Roy got into an altercation with Ahmed and the two were separated from Multan Sultans’ players.

The match referee fined Ahmed five percent of his match fee after being found guilty of committing a Level 1 breach of PSL’s Code of Conduct.

The 33-year-old accepted the charges levelled against him and pleaded guilty in front of match referee Ali Naqvi, which resulted in no formal hearing.

The star Pakistan all-rounder also violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct, which relates to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

Roy, who after his dismissal threw his helmet and bat in the team dugout seemingly escaped without any punishment.