Iftikhar Ahmed should consider retirement: Ramiz Raja

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja was utterly displeased with the Pakistan Cricket Team’s dismal performance against India in the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023.

Ramiz Raja pointed out flaws in the side in his YouTube video. He also raised criticism over several players especially Iftikhar Ahmed.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board chief said Iftikhar Ahmed’s career began when he is close to retirement. He added that the batter needs to ponder how to take his career forward if he cannot play spinners like India’s Kuldeep Yadav.

Lambasting Pakistan’s batting department, he said the side bat with a one-dimension approach. He said the side’s mindset of attacking bowlers like a 20-over is damaging.

He said the batting unit is getting exposed in Test and ODI cricket.

The former cricketer added that he has been talking about Pakistan not being able to Kuldeep Yadav properly for quite a while.

What is the use when top order falls to pace bowlers and middle order crumbles against spin.

Ramiz Raja said Pakistan had no answer to India bowlers, who were making full use of the bowling friendly conditions.

Ramiz Raja said India’s batting, unlike Pakistan, is technically efficient and can score big on any pitch. He said “strong foundation” is why they are giving solid performances.

The former PCB chief said people are upset over the resounding loss as it was a reality check just ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He said no one gets upset if a team loses despite putting on a fighting effort.

Speaking about Pakistan’s bowling performance, Ramiz Raja further said that the bowlers put on a mediocre effort. He said the India bowlers showed what could happen on such a pitch.

He said he feels like Pakistan bowlers should think of themselves as a captain and tell the skipper what field placements they want for the line and length they are plan to bowl at.

He said the skipper can’t do anything if the bowlers don’t share their plans with them. He said there needs to be slips in placem, and their fielders at long on and long off positions should be inside the circle.

Pakistan bowlers thrive during an attacking approach, but the situation would be different if they bowl in a defensive mode.

The former cricketer also raised his fingers at the selection process. He said the captain and selectors don’t know what kind of players there are if they can’t make changes in the side.