Fakhar Zaman should be dropped: Kamran Akmal

Former cricketer Kamran Akmal opened up on what is going wrong for the Pakistan Cricket Team after India registered a resounding win against the side in the Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2023.

The former wicketkeeper – who represented Pakistan in the victorious ICC World Twenty20 campaign in 2009 – analyzed Green Shirt’s selection process in the ARY News show “Har Lamhaa Purjosh.”

Kamran Akmal said there is a stark difference in the selection process of Pakistan and India. He explained that Pakistan selects players on the basis of performance in T20s.

The former wicketkeeper batter went on to say that the current crop of players – except for the likes of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan – are experienced 20-over players and don’t know how to handle pressure in different formats.

He further said the side can only prevail in such scenarious provided they are trained for them.

He criticized the batting side by calling it a mismatch. He said the combination of six batters is not working, while Mohammad Rizwan is way down the order.

Kamran Akmal suggested that Fakhar Azam should be dropped from the side for the must-win Super Four stage fixture against Bangladesh as he is inconsistent. He said captain Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan can play as the opener.

Speaking about vice captain Shadab Khan’s form, Kamran Akmal said he is not getting wickets because he is transitioning to an all-rounder from a spinner.

He drew comparison of Shadab Khan to Kuldeep Yadav as well. He said the latter performs well under such circumstances as he is a specialist who can play handy innings at the death stage.

Kamran Akmal said Pakistan should fully utilize Mohammad Nawaz as he is a passionate specialist spinner, who can render sacrifice for the side.

Explaining India’s selection process, Kamran Akmal said Ishan Kishan made his international debut after playing hundreds of regional and domestic fixture based on separate formats.

He said India is playing in the Asia Cup 2023 with a side preparing for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home in October. He said majority of the players are not in the T20I side.

