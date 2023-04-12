Iftikhar Ghumman: FIA confirms arrest of Imran Khan’s security in-charge

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has confirmed the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan’s security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that Iftikhar Ghumman was arrested in a raid at his residence. The spokesperson added that Ghumman was accused of money laundering.

Condemning the arrest, Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “When Ali Amin was abducted, the DPO told sessions judge in DIK that he would take a contempt charge but had to take custody of Ali Amin as orders came “from above”.”

“Today, my security incharge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted. This is all part of London Plan where Nawaz Sharif was given assurances PTI would be crushed. So now people close to me, along with my leadership, are being harassed, abducted, tortured & confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution & Rule of Law,” he added.

PTI President Fawad Chaudhry also condemned Ghumman’s arrest.

He said that vengeful actions are being taken against the PTI leaders and workers. He claimed that Imran Khan’s aide on security Iftikhar Ghumman was ‘abducted’ in a ‘fake case’. He condemned the arrest of Iftikhar Ghumman by the authorities.

