Imran Khan says ‘being Sadiq, Ameen important to become a leader’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that an individual should be Sadiq and Ameen first for becoming a leader, ARY News reported.

While addressing PTI workers at Zaman Park during Iftaar, Imran Khan said, “You should be Sadiq and Ameen [honest and righteous] first for becoming a leader.”

“Then you should be courageous as a coward person can only become Nawaz Sharif but not courageous. I don’t want to take the name of Nawaz Sharif here but I am just giving an example.”

He said that he has adopted courage from ‘La Ilaha Illallah] and it is a matter of honour for a human being to not bow his head before anyone except Allah Almighty.

زمان پارک میں افطاری کا انتظام چئیرمین عمران خان کچھ ہی دیر میں شرکت کریں گے pic.twitter.com/2fChh90fin — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 12, 2023

Khan said that PTI has ideological workers who will bring real independence to the country. “Slaves cannot do anything big. Slaves can become good slaves but a person with freedom can fly high and do remarkable things.”

The PTI chief asked the workers, “If you want to earn honour and respect in the world, then you should have the qualities of speaking truth and justice. Respect and honour cannot be earned via money. I want all of you to become leaders.”

He asked the PTI workers to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

On Sunday, Khan said that the ‘regime change conspiracy’ was hatched in Pakistan, not the United States (US) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were involved in it.

Imran Khan, while addressing PTI workers and supporters after one year of the regime change, said that PTI came into power during a difficult time and the economy was stabilised in the last year of the PTI government.

“The performance of this government is witnessed by everyone. We [PTI] went from terrorism to tourism and the situation has worsened again.”

“The current rulers removed their names from the exit control list (ECL) and later destroyed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA was tasked to lodge cases against PTI and now, overall 144 cases including 40 terrorism cases were lodged against me.”

The former premier alleged that the joint investigation team (JIT) was sabotaged after a gun attack and later they attacked the residence. “They wanted to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto.”

