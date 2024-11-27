IG Islamabad confirms arrest of over 950 PTI workers during three days

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, announced that 954 protesters have been arrested over the past three days, with 610 arrested yesterday alone.

Addressing a press conference along with the chief commissioner Islamabad, the IGP reported the confiscation of over 200 vehicles and 39 various types of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, 12-bore guns, and other firearms during PTI protest.

“We have all the video evidence showing armed protesters advancing with masks on their faces,” he said.

IGP further disclosed that 52 out of 71 injured individuals were law enforcement personnel. “Protesters used large fans to blow tear gas fumes back towards our forces,” he explained.

Weapons were seized in large numbers from arrested protesters, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The IGP reiterated a zero-tolerance policy toward acts of terrorism, stating, “We will not tolerate any terrorist activities under any circumstances.”

In his remarks, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad said nobody will be allowed to take law in their hands and challenge the writ of state. He said all the law enforcement agencies played their role to handle the situation in the federal capital.

He said data of Afghan nationals will be verified and only those possessing the NOCs will be allowed to live in the federal capital.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for calm and restraint by all sides while closely following the situation in Pakistan, a spokesperson of the UN chief said in a statement.

The UN deplores the violence in the ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan and called for calm and restraint on all sides, it said.

“The Secretary-General continues to closely follow the situation in Pakistan, including reports on the ongoing protests and the deployment of the military,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

According to media reports, five security personnel have been killed during the violent protests which began on Sunday.