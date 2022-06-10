PTI Red Zone Breach: IG Islamabad submits report to SC

Islamabad: Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday submitted his report regarding PTI’s long march in Islamabad and protesters breaching the red zone despite the Supreme Court’s orders.

The IG’s report says that the administration implemented the court’s orders in letter and spirit. Roads leading to the Red zone were sealed completely, it added.

The report says that Police, Rangers and FC actions against the protestors were brought to a halt after the SC’s orders. PTI leadership instigated their workers to remove barriers and move towards D-chowk, the IG claimed.

The Islamabad IG added that PTI’s armed protestors threw stones at the police, set trees on fire, and tried to run over policemen who tries to stop them from entering the Red Zone injuring at least 23 policemen. The protestors used heavy machinery to remove hurdles that the administrations had placed, the report said.

Approximately 2000 protestors, led by Imran Ismail and Saifullah Niazi tried to enter the Red Zone, it said. The police used tear gas to disperse the protestors, the IG added.

The IG claimed that the PTI workers entered the Red Zone on senior leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Zartaj Gul and Saifullah Nazi’s orders. The workers were instigated to reach the Red Zone to welcome PTI Chief Imran Khan, the report says.

Dr Akbar says that the administration made multiple announcements to keep the protestors away from the Red Zone, but they did not comply.

The IG claims that the police tried to avoid the use of power to their best, and Article 245 was invoked when things were getting out of hand.

The report says that a total of 200 to 300 protestors removed all obstacles and entered the Red Zone. The route to the allocated location between G9 and H9 park was clear, but none of the protestors went there, it added.

A total of 77 people were arrested by the police, the report said.

