Sindh House attack: IG Islamabad submits report to SC

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Ahsan Younas on Monday submitted report of an attack on Sindh House by PTI activists before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has sought report from the IG Islamabad on Saturday regarding an attack on Sindh House.

The IG in his report said that more than two dozen people staged a protest outside the gate of Sindh House and damaged its gate.

A case has been registered against those involved in hooliganism, the report said and added that two MNAs were also present outside the Sindh House and were also booked in the case.

It further said that the sections included in the case are bailable and therefore they were released on personal guarantees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the names of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs have been added in the FIR of attack on Sindh House in Islamabad.

Two PTI MNAs from Karachi, Fahim Khan and Ataullah Niazi, have been named in the FIR of PTI workers storming on Sindh House in federal capital on Friday.

Both MNAs have been included in the investigation of the incident. Both members of the National Assembly, being clearly seen in all footage of the attack on the House.

Most of the party workers involved in the attack had arrived in the cars of these two MNAs. The police has added names of these two PTI legislators in supplementary FIRs of the incident.

