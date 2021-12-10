IG Islamabad suspends second SHO in a day over violating orders

ISLAMABAD: In the second suspension of a station house officer (SHO) of Islamabad in a day, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ahsan Younas has suspended the station incharge of Golra police station over delaying an FIR against a car theft incident, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages from the Twitter handle of Islamabad police, it was conveyed that IG Ahsan Younas suspended SHO Golra Rasheed Gujjar over delaying the registration of an FIR.

The SHO deliberately delayed the registration of the computerized FIR after they were told against it in a meeting a day before, the message read.

فوری کمپیوٹرائزڈ FIR درج کرنے کا حکم دیا تھا۔ ایف آئی آر کا اندراج ہر شہری کا بنیادی حق ہے تاخیر کرنے والے افسران کے خلاف سخت ایکشن ہوگا۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد@ahsanpsp#IslamabadPolice — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 10, 2021



The IG further said that registration of an FIR is the right of every citizen and warned that any delay in it would lead to strict action against the concerned official.

Earlier today, IGP Islamabad Ahsan Younas recovered five people illegally detained at the Secretariat police station and suspended multiple cops.

According to details, Ahsan Younas, who has assumed his charge as IG Islamabad days back, visited the Secretariat police station and found that five people were illegally detained by the cops there.

“All five of them were arrested on drug peddling charges, however, after questioning it emerged that they had nothing to do with it,” the sources having knowledge of the entire episode revealed. “The IG Islamabad then apologized to them and directed to release them immediately,” they added.

Moreover, SHO, additional SHO, and head Muharar of the police station were suspended over their alleged involvement in illegal confinement while DSP was issued a show-cause notice over it.

