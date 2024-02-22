IG Sindh assures ‘foolproof’ security for Karachi PSL matches

KARACHI: The Sindh Inspector General (IG) of police, Riffat Mukhtar, on Thursday assured ‘foolproof’ security measures during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to be held in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a high-level meeting convened by the Inspector General of Sindh Police, Rifat Mukhtar Raja, regarding the security, traffic arrangements, and the current situation in Karachi, ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) event.

The meeting, chaired by IG Sindh Rifat Mukhtar Raja, emphasized the need for extraordinary security and traffic arrangements to ensure the safety of participants and spectators during the PSL matches in Karachi.

The Inspector General urged authorities not to underestimate any potential threats, emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant in the face of undisclosed information.