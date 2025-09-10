IG Sindh chairs meeting over Crowd Management Unit (CMU)

Karachi: The Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed to set up a committee to determine activities of the Crown Management Unit (CMU).

The IG Sindh on Wednesday presided a meeting over the Crowd Management Unit.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rapid Response Force (RRF) briefed the IG Sindh over the CMU. The DIG apprised that there was no force in place officially before 2023 controlling the crowd and protests.

Now, two unit of CMU has been deployed at places in Karachi while one each in Hyderabad and Sukkur, he briefed.

While he informed that the CMU is equipped with water cannon, anti-riot, mob-control and protective equipment.

Whereas the recruitment and procurement for new equipment in the CMU is underway, he added.

The DIG RRF said that after the recruitment, men power and its capacity will be enhanced as desired.

At the occasion, the IG Sindh said that a committee be established for determining the activities of the CMU.

Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed the officers, rules be enacted for the CMU during the law and order situation. He also directed that availability of the CMU be ensured near the sensitive places.

The IG also ordered that a basic course of the CMU be included in the training. Moreover, he instructed that the force of the CMU to be kept in motion on daily basis and drills be conducted regularly.

On the other hand, the IG Sindh today also chaired a meeting over improvement in investigation and digitisation of all affairs of the investigation.