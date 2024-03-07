IG Sindh directs to intensify patrolling ahead of Ramadan

KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) Sindh on Thursday directed the police officers – especially in Karachi zones – to increase the patrolling in their respective areas to ensure safety for citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

A meeting chaired by the IG Sindh to discuss and strategize the measures aimed to ensure the safety of the citizens during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

IG Sindh urged all officers, particularly those overseeing Karachi’s various zones, to intensify patrolling efforts.

The objective is to enhance vigilance and deter potential criminal activities, especially in the context of street crimes that often see a rise during Ramadan.

The IG Sindh directed to enhance the snap-checking operations, aimed at preventing street crime and ensuring swift responses to any suspicious activities.

IG Sindh stressed the importance of consulting with all stakeholders from various sectors, ensuring a comprehensive security and traffic management plan during the holy month.

In light of this, IG Sindh called for a cooperative effort to create an extraordinary traffic management system that prioritizes the protection of the people.

In a bid to bolster security measures during the holy month, the Inspector General advocated for the assignment of special responsibilities to police commandos to maintain law and order effectively.