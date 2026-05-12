KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, has sought a formal report from the Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan regarding the violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the court appearance of an alleged high-profile drug dealer, “Pinky,” ARY News reported.

The IG Sindh took notice of the incident following an ARY News report highlighting the breach.

He subsequently ordered the immediate suspension of the Investigation Officer (IO) and the staff responsible for negligence and carelessness during her appearance before the city court.

Javed Alam Odho also directed the Additional IG to report the suspended IO and staff to the Police Headquarters in Garden, District South.

Furthermore, he ordered the formation of an investigation committee, led by a senior officer, to probe the incident.

Alleged high-profile cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky was brought to a court in Karachi without handcuffs, in an apparent protocol.

According to reports, the investigating officer escorted the suspect while walking behind her and guiding the way as she confidently entered the courtroom.

Sources claimed that during custody, the suspect had expressed confidence that she would soon be released.

Police arrested the alleged high-profile narcotics supplier, Pinky, during an intelligence-based operation conducted by Garden Police on the indication of security agencies.

Officials claimed that she was among the country’s most wanted drug traffickers and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Authorities stated that Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a fully functional cocaine production unit. During the raid, police recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemical substances including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol.

Officials further claimed that the suspect also manufactured premium-quality homemade red wine, several bottles of which were seized during the operation.

Investigators alleged that Anmol alias Pinky produced expensive variants of cocaine, including so-called “White Coke” and “Golden Coke”, which were reportedly sold at significantly higher prices than ordinary cocaine available in the market.