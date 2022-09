ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday nullified sentence awarded to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz and Captain retired Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both the sides.

More details to follow…

