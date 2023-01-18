IHC adjourns Azam Swati’s contempt plea against CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the contempt plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati against the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA), ARY News reported.

As per details, the court rejected the plea to issue a contempt notice to the respondents.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir said that the contempt plea which the petitioner mentioned, was neither the court order nor the petitioner’s plea.

The court remarked that the petitioner himself is ready to demolish illegal construction but urged to stop the authorities from demolishing the illegally constructed farmhouses.

There is no mention in the court order or in the petition to de-seal the property, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir added.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) notice to seal Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s farmhouse.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Azam Swati’s wife in IHC.

The court issued notices to all the parties and stopped them from taking any further measures.

CDA didn’t issue any notice prior to sealing the farmhouse, the petitioner’s counsel told the court and requested the court to stop CDA from taking any further measures.

