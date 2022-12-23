IHC suspends CDA’s notice to seal Azam Swati’s farmhouse

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) notice to seal Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s farmhouse, ARY News reported.

As per details, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Azam Swati’s wife in IHC.

The court issued notices to all the parties and stopped them from taking any further measures.

CDA didn’t issue any notice prior to sealing the farmhouse, the petitioner’s counsel told the court and requested the court to stop CDA from taking any further measures.

The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite time.

Earlier, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed farmhouses owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Azam Swati, after ‘non-compliance’ with the notice issued to his wife.

The notice stated that two basements, a ground floor and guard rooms were illegally constructed in the farmhouses.

The CDA asked Swati to demolish the illegal constructions, otherwise, the farmhouses will be vacated for not complying with the orders.

It further stated that the CDA will raze the constructions and a fine may be imposed.

