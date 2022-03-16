IHC annuls Islamabad LG ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021 null and void, ARY News reported

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the verdict which was reserved on March 8 against the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance 2021.

The court ruled that the local body elections cannot be conducted according to the new ordinance.

IHC further directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to follow the Local Government Act 2015.

He reserved the decision after the counsel for the petitioners, ECP and the law officer of the federal government concluded arguments.

The petitioners included Mazdoor Union of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), CDA Officers Union and a former union council chairman.

