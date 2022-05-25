IHC asks Sheikh Rasheed to appear before court for extension in bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to appear before the court to get an extension in his protective bail, ARY NEWS reported.

During the hearing of the case led by Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah, the counsel representing Sheikh Rasheed said that since his client is above 70-year-old, he is exempted to appear before the court.

To this, the court asked why Sheikh Rasheed who is giving remarks about a violent long march is unable to appear before the court. “The court has given him protective bail and if he wanted an extension in it, he should appear before the bench,” the IHC remarked.

The Islamabad High Court later adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed has previously said Pakistan is heading towards anarchy.

“Government is deliberately trying to disturb country’s situation and spreading anarchy with its actions,” he said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

He said Imran Khan can give a call for a long march earlier if the government continues action against PTI. Lashing out at the PML-N-led federal government, the AML leader says US dollar can soar to Rs200 in Pakistan. The country can be bankrupt, he added.

