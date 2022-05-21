Sheikh Rasheed wants govt to call election before May 31

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government to announce the date of the election before May 31, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed questioned the government if they will decide the date of the election with mutual understanding or with the Judo Karate?

The Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader further said, “Talks are being held to hold elections, make decisions before May 31 or it will be too late.”

الیکشن کا مسئلہ افہام و تفہیم سے حل کرنا ہے یا جوڈو کراٹے سے کرنا ہے۔الیکشن کروانے کی بات چیت چل رہی ہے اس کو جلد فائنل کریں۔جس طرح عدم اعتماد کی نااہل پالیسی نے معیشت تباہ کی اسی طرح فیصلوں میں تاخیر مزید تباہی لائے گی۔31 مئی سے پہلے فیصلے کرلیں ورنہ گاڑی چھوٹ جائے گی۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 21, 2022

Earlier, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed had claimed that interviews for caretaker PM were being held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad.

Speaking to the media after getting an extension in his interim bail from the Lahore High Court bench of Rawalpindi, Rasheed took the Shehbaz government by surprise and said that they have only one vote majority in their centre, the entire opposition is alive on a single vote.

