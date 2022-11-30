IHC attack: Lawyers seek unconditional apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The lawyers, facing contempt charges over Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case in 2021, on Wednesday sought an unconditional apology, ARY News reported.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the contempt case against lawyers for attacking IHC. At the outset of the hearing, the lawyers sought an unconditional apology from the court.

Have you read the code of conduct of lawyers? Justice Aurangzeb asked the lawyers involved in the attack on IHC.

The court directed the accused to comply with the code of conduct in the future else action would be taken against them. The lawyers were asked to ensure the court of their humble behavior in the future.

Read more: IHC attack case: Court initiates misconduct proceedings against 21 lawyers

Later the hearing was adjourned for two weeks. The Islamabad High Court directed the remaining lawyers involved in the contempt to appear before the IHC on the next hearing.

The bench further said that it will issue written order in the case later.

On February 08, 2021, after the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and the IHC chief justice.

Comments