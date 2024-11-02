IHC bars authorities from arresting PTI’s Naeem Panjutha

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Panjutha cannot be arrested without prior permission in any case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court has also directed the parties to submit their arguments on Naeem Panjutha’s petition and provide details of the cases registered against him.

The Secretary of the Interior, the Inspector General of Islamabad, and the Federal Investigation Agency have been ordered to provide details of the cases registered against Naeem Panjutha. If any cases are registered against him, the court has ordered that copies of the FIRs be submitted to the court.

The parties have been directed to submit their replies and detailed reports on the petition, and the hearing has been adjourned until November 5.

The development came after a protest by lawyers outside the Supreme Court (SC), the Federal Police registered a case against 20 lawyers, including the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Prominent figures such as MNA Latif Khosa, Senator Shibli Faraz, and lawyer Salman Akram Raja are among those named in the case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other charges.

Meanwhile, other notable individuals including Mustafin Kazmi, Niazullah Niazi, and Azam Swati also booked under the same charges.

Sources within the police revealed that the lawyer Mustafin Kazmi has already been arrested in the case, while the others involved, including Naeem Haider Panjutha, Barrister Gohar Khan, and Abdullah Wazir, have also been named in the case.