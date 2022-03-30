IHC bars PM Imran from disclosing details of ‘threatening letter’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has barred PM Imran Khan from disclosing the details of the ‘threatening letter’, ARY News reported.

Petitioner Muhammad Naeem Khan moved IHC to invoke the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 199 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Constitution’) because he asserts that his grievance stems from the statement made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding public

disclosure of a letter, which is stated to be confidential.

In a written judgement released by IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah, PM Imran Khan has been asked not to violate his oath by making the details of the ‘secret document’ public.

“We hope PM Imran would not public such document,” the IHC said in its written judgement.

As per section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, no document in possession of a public office holder can be disclosed to a person other than to whom he is authorized to

communicate it.

Read more: PM Imran shares content of ‘foreign threat’ letter with journalists

The IHC is confident that as an elected prime minister, he would not disclose any information or act in breach of section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 nor the

oath was taken by him under the Constitution. Any decision taken by the worthy Prime Minister has to be in consonance with his obligations under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and in the letter and spirit of the oath of office.

“The court has trust and confidence that the worthy Prime Minister of Pakistan would not reveal any information which may be prejudicial to the national interest and national integrity of Pakistan nor that he would act in any manner that would have the effect of

violating his oath.”

Comments