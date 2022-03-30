PM Imran shares content of ‘foreign threat’ letter with journalists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government would be presented before the in-camera session of the Parliament, ARY News reported.

This he said while meeting senior journalists in Islamabad. According to ARY News, PM Imran Khan shared some content of the threatening letter with the journalists.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

However, the premier did not tell the journalists from where the written had been written to him.

Prime Minister Imran further said that the content of the foreign conspiracy letter will be presented before the Parliament by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to share a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government with senior journalists and members of the allied parties.

