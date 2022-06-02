IHC bars police, FIA from arresting PTI’s Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday barred police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in cases related to harming government properties during Azadi Long March.

Asad Qaiser has approached IIHC to seek protection against arrest after multiple FIRs were registered against him.

The counsel of Asad Qaiser pleaded with the court to pass orders for the provision of FIRs registered against this client across the country.

“I attended the long march led by Imran Khan which resulted in the registration of multiple FIRs from police and FIA,” he said in his plea while terming cases against him as illegal.

The IHC while barring police and FIA from arresting Asad Qaiser till next hearing of the case, ordered Interior Ministry to provide details of the FIRs registered against the PTI leader and former NA speaker.

The further hearing of the case has been adjourned until June 20.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also stopped police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed.

The IHC decision came after former interior minister filed the petition through his counsel against police crackdown and harassment of PTI leaders, activities ahead of the Islamabad long march.

The IHC ordered Sheikh Rasheed to appear before court in person and stopped police, FIA from arresting former federal minister.

