IHC CJ administers oath to three new judges

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar on Tuesday administered the oath to three newly appointed judges, ARY News reported.

The IHC Chief Justice administered the oath to Justice Ayaz Shaukat, Justice Umair Majeed Malik, and Justice Shahrukh Arjumand during a ceremony held today at the high court premises.

High court judges, bar representatives, and prominent lawyers attended the ceremony.

Prior to the event, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification regarding the appointment of the judges, who were approved by the President earlier today.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of additional judges to the Lahore, Sindh, Peshawar, Islamabad and Balochistan High Courts.

The appointment of 24 judges was pending approved by the JCP in two separate meetings, including recommendations for the appointment of three additional judges to the Islamabad High Court, 10 to the Lahore High Court (LHC), three to the Sindh High Court (SHC) and three to the Balochistan High Court (BHC). It also recommended the confirmation of four additional judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and a six-month extension in the tenure of an additional judge of the SHC.