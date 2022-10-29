IHC CJ orders to constitute compliant cell in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah has ordered the formation of a complaint cell in Adiala Jail under National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The IHC CJ issued the directive during his visit to Adiala jail for the second time along with other judges. He inquired from the prisoners about the problems they were facing in jail.

Justice Minallah was accompanied by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mahmood, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Session Judge East Atta Rabbani, and Session Judge West Tahir Mehmood Khan.

During his visit, Justice Athar Minallah ordered the formation of complaint cell in the jail under National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

“A magistrate, representative of the Bar, president of High Court Journalists Association would be the members of the complaint cell,” he ordered, directing the authorities to notify the cell under the supervision of the NCHR.

Justice Minallah also instructed the authorities to introduce Electronic Case Filing System (ECFS) for the prisoners. He hoped that the prison authorities would improve their work and facilitate the prisoners.

The IHC CJ noted that rampant corruption and violations of human rights were still being present in the prison, adding that such things are immoral and won’t be tolerated. “This culture will change gradually,” he said, directing the prison authorities to maintain discipline.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Human Rights Commission (HRC) report claimed Adiala Jail was hosting 180% more prisoners that its capacity, with at least 119 HIV-positive and 82 juvenile prisoners.

According to the HRC report, the jail has the capacity to host 2,174 prisoners while currently at least 6,098 prisoners are serving their time in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The jail has only one male doctor for the 5851 male prisoners in the penitentiary.

The report adds that the posting of the same officers at the jail for a prolonged period of time has also raised corruption allegations. The deputy superintendent of the Adiala Jail has not been changed for 10 years, while another officer Matakam Vibesh has been posted at the jail for over 38 years.

