IHC directs FIA to seek permission before arresting Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to seek the court’s nod before arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub, ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard Omar Ayub’s plea against FIA over alleged harassment in a prohibited funding case probe.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Jahangiri asked the FIA officials if there was any FIR registered against Omar Ayub?

“There is no FIR registered against the former federal minister he is only named in an inquiry,” the FIA officials replied.

The IHC bench also asked the FIA officials are they planning to arrest the PTI stalwart for inquiry to which the FIA officials said currently, there is no need to arrest Omar.

The court while disposing of the plea of Omar directed the FIA to seek court’s nod before arresting him [Ayub].

The PTI leader and former minister in his plea filed in the Islamabad High Court claimed that the FIA might drag him into the politically motivated case in order to harass, defame and victimise him.

