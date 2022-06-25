IHC directs FO to help Dr Aafia’s family get US visa

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the family of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving a jail term in US, in acquiring United States (US) visa, ARY News reported.

The IHC on Saturday issued a written verdict regarding the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently jailed in the US.

Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years imprisonment by a US court for allegedly shooting at US Army and FBI officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

The court, in its written verdict, also ordered the foreign office to ensure that Dr Aafia’s family doesn’t face any hardship while travelling to the United States

“The foreign office must ensure the safety of Dr Aafia’s family during their visit to United States,” the verdict read.

Fouzia Siddiqui, the inmate’s sister, filed the petition in the high court, demanding that the government take measures to ensure a meeting between Dr Aafia and her family in the US prison.

Last year in August, the Foreign Office of Pakistan had said Dr Aafia Siddiqui was assaulted by a fellow inmate in the United States (US) prison. “We learnt of an assault on Dr Afia Siddiqui by a fellow inmate at FMC Carswell on 30 July 2021,” the FO spokesperson said.

“Our Embassy in Washington DC, as well as our Consulate General in Houston, immediately took up the matter with the concerned US authorities. Our Consul General in Houston visited Dr Aafia Siddiqui immediately to ascertain her well-being. She had received some minor injuries but was doing fine,” the statement read.

