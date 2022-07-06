IHC directs Imran Riaz Khan’s counsel to approach LHC, wraps up case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday wrapped up a plea seeking the recovery of journalist Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested from the Islamabad toll plaza, despite court orders against his arrest, ARY NEWS reported.

During contempt of court proceedings at the IHC, Chief Justice of the high court Athar Minallah was told by Riaz’s counsel that his client was arrested within the limits of Islamabad. “The IG Punjab, IG Islamabad, and deputy commissioner Islamabad are guilty of contempt of court,” the petitioner said and demanded the immediate release of his client.

The Punjab police during the hearing presented the report to the IHC chief justice arguing that the arrest was made within the limits of Punjab province and now the matter pertains to Lahore High Court.

CJ IHC Athar Minallah directed the applicant to approach Lahore High Court and get clarity on the jurisdiction. “It is now up to the Lahore High Court to decide if the arrest was made in a legal manner or not,” he said while disposing off the plea.

On Tuesday, the journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police. Talking to ARY News, Mian Ali Ashfaque, the lawyer of Imran Riaz Khan said his client was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said as per clear directions of the Islamabad High Court, Imran Riaz Khan cannot be taken into custody and termed the arrest as contempt of court.

