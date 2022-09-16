IHC directs PEMRA to restore ARY News transmission

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to restore ARY News transmission.

On Thursday, the PEMRA suspended transmission of ARY News for three days. Plaintiff Shah Khalid along with advocate Kashif Ali Malik appeared before the IHC in the case.

The IHC while ordering immediate restoration of ARY News transmission directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to appoint an officer to visit ARY Newsroom and evolve a ‘time delay mechanism’.

The court has also issued notice to the PEMRA for Monday and has sought a response from the regulatory body.

Read more: PEMRA suspends ARY News transmission for three days

The PEMRA alleged that the suspension orders were issued regarding the ARY News and BOL News in view of the lack of an effective ‘time delay mechanism’.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News used ‘time delay mechanism’ while airing PTI’s Gujranwala public rally but it was targeted again by the PEMRA.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced to challenge PEMRA’s moves against ARY News and BOL News in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PFUF condemns suspension of ARY News transmission

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the suspension of ARY News transmission, terming it an ‘unfortunate act’.

Talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Sawera, PFUJ President Afzal Butt termed the suspension of channel’s transmission an ‘unfortunate act’, saying that coalition government illegally suspended the channel for four times.

He further criticised the federal government, saying that the ruling coalition issued notice after suspending the channel. “The channel was not being given a chance to clarify its stance,” he added.

