PEMRA suspends ARY News transmission for three days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended ARY News transmission for three days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The transmission of ARY News has been suspended for three days following the PEMRA directives. The authority alleged that the suspension orders were issued regarding the ARY News and BOL News in view of the lack of an effective ‘time delay mechanism’.

The suspension orders were issued to ARY News and BOL News.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News used ‘time delay mechanism’ while airing PTI’s Gujranwala public rally but it was targeted again by the PEMRA.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced to challenge PEMRA’s moves against ARY News and BOL News in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PFUJ President Afzal Butt urged the federal government to end its anti-media policies.

PFUJ Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan also condemned the suspension of news channels and said that the journalist fraternity will never accept the economic murder of the media workers and suppression of media freedom.

Imran Khan also condemned the three-day suspension of ARY News following the government’s orders.

He said in a statement that the TV channels were being punished by the government for showing the truth. Khan asked the TV channels to take a firm stand against the government’s fascism.

The PTI chief said that the channels should fight the government’s oppression as the nation was standing beside them.

On September 12, the cable operators suspended the transmission of ARY News and some other TV channels in different parts of the country during the second telethon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Prior to recent suspension, the transmission of ARY News was restored across the country after the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

