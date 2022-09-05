SHC restrains PEMRA from action against ARY News

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a restraining order on show-cause notice issued to ARY News by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for allegedly airing ‘seditious’ content.

According to details, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the media regulatory authority from taking action against ARY News and directed PEMRA to submit its reply in next hearing.

During the hearing, the channel’s counsel noted that the first show-cause notice was issued to ARY News on August 8. “During the time, the channel’s transmission was also suspended,” he added.

“The channel responded to PEMRA’s notice in light of court orders,” the counsel said. However, he added, on August 29, the authority again issued a show-cause notice on the same issue.

A contempt of court has been issued against Chairman PEMRA for not implementing the court orders, the lawyer maintained, arguing that the second show-cause notice was malicious and an attempt to avoid court proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the transmission of ARY News started restored across the country after the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the transmission of ARY News has been restored in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Sukkur though full restoration is still pending.

