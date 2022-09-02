IHC directs PEMRA to restore ARY NEWS transmission in an hour

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed PEMRA to restore transmission of ARY NEWS on cable in an hour and warned action against the chairman of the regulatory authority in case of non-compliance, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah led the proceedings of a petition against the suspension of ARY NEWS transmission on cable. The administration of the news channel and senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan also appeared before the court.

A PEMRA official appeared before the court and conveyed that they have not suspended the transmission of the channel and blamed the cable operators for it.

“Stop playing games with the court. There are 4,000 employees whose basic rights are being violated with the suspension of the channel,” the judge remarked. “If you didn’t close the channel then why you haven’t resumed its transmission?” CJ Athar Minallah asked.

The PEMRA official conveyed that they have issued show-cause notice to the cable operators. “Are you trying to say that cable operators are running the country,” the CJ IHC remarked and directed the PEMRA official to restore the channel on its previous position in an hour.

“If ARY NEWS is not restored in an hour then PEMRA chairman will have to appear before the court on Monday,” the chief justice warned.

The IHC also directed secretary information and broadcasting to take actions in this regard and appear before the court in person. The court later adjourned the hearing for Monday.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to immediately restore ARY News transmission.

The transmission of ARY News is suspended for last 23 days by PEMRA. The IHC CJ in his ruling directed PEMRA to immediately restore ARY News transmission as there is no written order about its closure.

