IHC directs Rana Shamim to file his statement in contempt hearing

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Rana Shamim, a former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan, to submit his written statement in the contempt of court case, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, heard contempt case against Rana Shamim, Mir Shakil, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghouri.

Justice Shamim, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghouri were present in the court. Hamid Khan appeared in court to represent Mir Shakil and Ansar Abbasi.

Rana Shamim’s counsel Latif Afridi pleaded to the court for adjournment of the case hearing today.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan and Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah were also present in the contempt of the court proceedings.

A.G. Khalid Javed pleaded to the court to direct Rana Shamim to submit his affidavit and the list of his witnesses. “The proceedings will move ahead after his statement on oath and the witnesses list,” Khalid Javed said.

The bench directed Rana Shamim to submit his written statement and the list of witnesses and provide a copy of the statement to the Attorney General before the next hearing of the case.

The court granted plea of the defence lawyer and adjourned the case till March 07.

The court had framed charges against Rana Shamim in the case on January 20.

Former chief judge of GB, Justice (retd) Rana Shamim levelled “scandalous allegations” against the judiciary, a five-page charge-sheet said.

The former judge’s affidavit contains “scandalous allegations, casting serious aspersion against the judiciary including Islamabad High Court, which tends to bring the Court into hatred, ridicule and contempt and tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the court and fixed for hearing on 17.11.2021,” according to the charge-sheet.

