IHC dismisses contempt plea against Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a contempt plea against Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan, reported ARY News.

Last week, a contempt plea was filed by PML-N leader Captain retired Safdar Awan in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Aitzaz Ahsan over his recent remarks on the acquittals of the Sharif family in different cases.

The petition stated that the PPP leader criticized the judiciary after courts acquitted Sharif family in different cases.

The applicant has pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against a veteran politician and senior lawyer and punish him according to the law.

Captain retired Safdar’s lawyer at the outset of the hearing said the PPP leader criticised the court even before the release of detailed verdicts in acquittals of the Sharif family in different cases.

IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah said this court is known for judgments and does not want to waste the time on unnecessary things.

The court showed its resentment when the applicant’s lawyer gave a reference of the former top judge of GB court Rana Shamim.

Later, the court dismissed the contempt plea against Aitzaz Ahsan.

