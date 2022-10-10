IHC dismisses PTI’s plea against Section 144 in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking the revocation of section 144 in Islamabad imposed by federal government ahead of the expected PTI’s long march towards the capital, ARY News reported.

The federal government has imposed Section 144 for banning gatherings ahead of the march.

During today’s hearing on Asad Umar’s plea, PTI’s counsel Babar Awan argued that the district magistrate has imposed the section for two months which is against the law.

At which the court inquired the petitioner how his rights are violated.

On this, PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan said that a rally cannot be held under section 144.

The IHC told PTI leader Asad Umar to revoke Section 144 imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first and then approach this court against the law.

Subsequently, the IHC dismissed the plea after hearing of arguments.

Expected long march

It is pertinent to note that the former ruling party’s much-awaited long march towards federal capital is likely to take place this month.

While addressing a workers’ convention in Rawalpindi today, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that he completed the planning for the next long march, however, he did not tell his team regarding the plan.

Imran Khan said, “I haven’t told long march’s plan to my team. We know what they [rulers] are going to do but they are completely unaware of our plan.”

