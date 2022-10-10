Imran Khan says ‘plan ready for PTI long march’

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said Monday that he completed the planning for the next long march, however, he did not tell his team regarding the plan, ARY News reported.

While addressing a workers’ convention in Rawalpindi today, Imran Khan said, “I haven’t told long march’s plan to my team. We know what they [rulers] are going to do but they are completely unaware of our plan.”

He said that the political parties of the incumbent ‘puppet government’ had organised four long marches including two marches by Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the PTI government but they failed to get their desired results.

Regarding the upcoming PTI’s long march, Khan said that he has not told his team regarding his planning. He claimed that the rulers would never succeed in foiling the plan of PTI’s long march.

Criticising audio leaks, the PTI chief said that phones are being tapped everywhere, hence, he has not disclosed the long march plan before anyone else. “All dacoits are pushing Pakistan into a disaster. The human rights organisations are not taking notice of restrictions on freedom of speech.”

He also criticised the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law and said that the rulers modified NAB laws to protect themselves from facing accountability in corruption cases. The amended laws were benefiting Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, he added.

He claimed that they are trying to convince PTI for accepting the rulership of the ‘thieves’. The PTI chief said that the current governance system has endangered the future of the young generations of Pakistan.

While concluding his address, Imran Khan said that he will now meet the workers in the long march. “I am preparing the nation for the long march which will be the biggest long march in history. We will hold peaceful protest within the limits of the Constitution and law.”

