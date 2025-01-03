IHC disposes of 10,571 cases in 2024

To expedite justice, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of over 10,000 cases during 2024.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court concluded 10,571 cases in 2024, according to an official report. Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq led the efforts by delivering verdicts in 2,525 cases, the highest by any judge in 2024.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ranked second with verdicts in 1,616 cases, followed by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who decided 1,490 cases.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb contributed by adjudicating 1,021 cases during the past year.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri settled 925 cases, while Justice Babar Sattar resolved 964 cases. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir delivered verdicts in 1,195 cases, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz decided 835 cases.

The year-end report highlights the collective efficiency and dedication of the Islamabad High Court in addressing a substantial volume of cases and ensuring timely justice delivery.

Rea more: IHC disposes of 691 cases in November 2024

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan witnessed a reduction in pending cases, with the number dropping to 58,487.

According to the report, the number of pending cases had previously exceeded 60,000 during the tenure of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The latest data, which covered the period from November 16 to 30, the apex court has managed to dispose of an additional 674 cases.

The report reveals that the court is currently dealing with 31,458 civil appeals, 10,208 criminal appeals, 18 suo motu cases, 2,209 civil review petitions, 136 human rights cases, and 3,251 jail petitions.