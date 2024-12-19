IHC disposes of 691 cases in November 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has released its November 2024 report, revealing that a total of 691 cases were disposed of during the month, ARY News reported.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani disposed of 131 cases, leading the way with the highest number decided cases among all justices.

Following closely behind, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq decided 114 cases. Other notable justices who contributed to the IHC’s productivity included Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, who disposed of 69 cases, and Justice Tariq Jehangiri, who disposed of 78 cases.

Justice Babar Sattar disposed of 67 cases, while Justice Aijaz Ishaq disposed of 53 cases. Justice Arbab Tahira disposed of 103 cases, and Justice Sabir Rafiq disposed of 76 cases.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan witnessed a reduction in pending cases, with the number dropping to 58,487.

According to the report, the number of pending cases had previously exceeded 60,000 during the tenure of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The latest data, which covered the period from November 16 to 30, the apex court has managed to dispose of an additional 674 cases.

The report reveals that the court is currently dealing with 31,458 civil appeals, 10,208 criminal appeals, 18 suo motu cases, 2,209 civil review petitions, 136 human rights cases, and 3,251 jail petitions.

As per the report on September 4, the number of pending cases before the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan was more than 60,000 when Justice Faez Isa was in the CJP office.

According to a 15-day report (August 16 to 31), 861 fresh cases were filed with the top court of the country. The report, issued under Article 19-A which guarantees the right to information, read that the number of pending cases was 60,508 on August 31, 2024.