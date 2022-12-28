IHC disposes of PTI’s plea challenging postponement of Islamabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court said that ECP has already announced the postponement of LG elections.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the delay in LG polls is a violation basic rights of citizens.

He added that the federal government give development funds to MNAs. The development funds should be used through the local government instead. The previous government also didn’t issue funds to local governments.

However, the judiciary cannot interfere in the jurisdiction of parliament, the court added and told ECP to take measures for LG elections in Islamabad.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the deferred Islamabad local government (LG) elections in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed the local government elections in Islamabad.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has filed petition in IHC to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision.

The petition stated that the ECP decision to not hold local government (LG) elections on time should be suspended.

The secretary cabinet, interior secretary, election commission, chief commissioner, metropolitan corporation and district election commission has been respondants in the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Election Commission then delimited the constituencies and issued a new schedule for local government elections in Islamabad after a previous increase in the number of union councils.

The ECP had announced holding the local government elections in the federal capital on December 31.

