IHC extends Asif Zardari’s interim bail in New York property case

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the New York apartment case, ARY News reported.

The court earlier heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Asif Zardari and ordered extension in his interim bail.

The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the case until December 14 and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its written reply in the next hearing of the case.

Islamabad accountability court also heard Zardari’s petition for bail in New York apartment case today.

The court had granted the PPP leader an interim bail in the case in a previous hearing until November 23 (today).

The accountability watchdog had served Asif Zardari a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States.

The former president had subsequently obtained pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest by the NAB.

However, Asif Ali Zardari denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.

